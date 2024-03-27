WEBCASTS
Actively Managing the Fed: How to Fix Your Fixed Income
Despite an uptick in unemployment, labor markets remain strong while inflation’s progress towards the Fed’s goals has slowed. As a result, these trends raise more questions than they answer. How long will the Fed keep policy in restrictive territory? What does this imply for the trajectory of interest rates? How can bond investors proactively allocate fixed income portfolios to optimize the return potential?
Register now to hear from AllianceBernstein’s fixed income experts, who will tackle those questions and more.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why passive flows continue to dominate while active approaches still win in fixed income, as well as a deeper dive into areas where it matters most
- How macro updates will shape Fed policy and the path for rates going forward
- Why bond math now favors investors—and how allocating to credit can help bolster results
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt Sheridan, CFASenior Vice President, Director—US Multi-Sector Fixed Income
AllianceBernstein
Will Smith, CFASenior Vice President, Director—US High Yield
AllianceBernstein
AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIASenior Vice President, Head—US Retail Fixed Income Business Development
AllianceBernstein
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
For Investment Professional use only. Not for inspection by, distribution or quotation to, the general public.
AllianceBernstein Investments, Inc. (ABI) is the distributor of the AB family of mutual funds. AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) is the investment adviser for the Fund. ABI is a member of FINRA and is an affiliate of AllianceBernstein L.P., the manager of the funds. AB ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the US only.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund/Portfolio carefully before investing. For copies of our prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visit us online at www.abfunds.com or contact your AB representative. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
The [A/B] logo is a registered service mark of AllianceBernstein and AllianceBernstein® is a registered service mark used by permission of the owner, AllianceBernstein L.P.
