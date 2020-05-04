WEBCASTS

ActiveBeta®: Capturing Performance Drivers in Today’s Uncertain Market

As more investors look for ways to diversify away from potential risks associated with traditional market cap-weighted exposures, many are turning to factor-based strategies that follow strict rules-based indexing methodologies to enhance a portfolio and limit potential downside risks. In this upcoming webcast, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and ETF Trends will talk about factor investing and focus on ActiveBeta® strategies to help financial advisors diversify client portfolios

May 13, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database moderates a discussion on:

  • An overview of the current market environment
  • What are factors and how they perform in various market environments
  • A focus on ActiveBeta® strategies and what they offer
  • How financial advisors can incorporate factor-based strategies into a diversified investment portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Steve Sachs

Head of Capital Markets, ETFs
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Osman Ali

Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Strategies
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Adam Grossman

Chief Investment Officer, Global Equity
RiverFront Investment Group

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

ActiveBeta® is a registered trademark of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).