ActiveBeta®: Capturing Performance Drivers in Today’s Uncertain Market
As more investors look for ways to diversify away from potential risks associated with traditional market cap-weighted exposures, many are turning to factor-based strategies that follow strict rules-based indexing methodologies to enhance a portfolio and limit potential downside risks. In this upcoming webcast, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and ETF Trends will talk about factor investing and focus on ActiveBeta® strategies to help financial advisors diversify client portfolios
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the current market environment
- What are factors and how they perform in various market environments
- A focus on ActiveBeta® strategies and what they offer
- How financial advisors can incorporate factor-based strategies into a diversified investment portfolio
SPEAKERS
Steve SachsHead of Capital Markets, ETFs
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Osman AliPortfolio Manager, Quantitative Strategies
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Adam GrossmanChief Investment Officer, Global Equity
RiverFront Investment Group
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
ActiveBeta® is a registered trademark of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).