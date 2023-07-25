Join the experts at SS&C ALPS Advisors and VettaFi for a discussion with Magellan’s President and CEO Aaron Milford on August 17th at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Magellan Midstream Partners’ (MMP) pending merger with ONEOK (OKE) is a blockbuster transaction in the midstream/MLP space. This timely event will provide key insights into the rationale for the deal ahead of the merger vote.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

*Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with VettaFi and the Alerian Index Series.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF and Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF.

VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The LiveCast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.