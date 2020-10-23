WEBCASTS
A Practitioner’s Guide to Quantitative Investing During Uncertain Times
It’s no secret – 2020 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both in the market and out of it. Forward-thinking financial advisor’s have adopted quantitative investment strategies to combat emotional pitfalls of asset allocation. Join Helios Quantitative Research as they dissect the market’s behavior and provide a practical framework for moving forward into 2021. We will also be interviewing a special guest financial advisor who has implemented their strategies and incorporated their materials into his firm’s client service model, to give you a real world example of how to maneuver through uncertain times with confidence.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why markets are more important than politics
- What the current environment tells us about 2021
- How focusing on discipline is the key to long term success
- Real world examples of how to evaluate your portfolio, using tools and quantitative scoring metrics
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris ShubaFounder
Helios Quantitative Research
Joe MallenChief Investment Officer
Helios Quantitative Research
Andy MeyerPartner and Senior Wealth Advisor
Vantage Financial
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.