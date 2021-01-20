WEBCASTS
A New ETF Strategy for the SPAC Surge
2020 was a lightning rod for financial innovation as a flurry of firms came to market through blank-check structures known as Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). In fact, SPACs represented 50% of U.S IPO issuance last year vs. 23% in 2019. Register for our upcoming webcast as Tuttle Tactical Management joins ETF Trends to dive deep into the world of SPACs, explaining what they are and how advisors can utilize a specialized investment strategy to gain exposure to this disruptive growth opportunity.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of SPACs, why they exist, how the market has evolved and where it’s going
- A primer on why a focused, actively managed approach is essential for delivering alpha
- How financial advisors can enhance a portfolio through exposure to SPACs
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew TuttleCEO and CIO
Tuttle Tactical Management,
Advisor to the SPCX ETF
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
