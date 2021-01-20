SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

An overview of SPACs, why they exist, how the market has evolved and where it’s going

A primer on why a focused, actively managed approach is essential for delivering alpha

How financial advisors can enhance a portfolio through exposure to SPACs

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Tuttle CEO and CIO

Tuttle Tactical Management,

Advisor to the SPCX ETF

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.