A Modern Fixed Income Approach For an Unusual Era

Fixed Income is no longer “set it and forget it.” Investors need to pay attention to which sectors are primed for success and which ones come with added risk and adjust their fixed income strategy on the fly to take advantage of opportunities in real time.

Join the experts at Riverfront Investment Group and VettaFi to learn more about how an active approach to fixed income could help boost a portfolio.

September 6, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Why Active Management matters in the fixed income space.
  • A fixed income strategy that seeks total return
  • How fixed income fund managers approach making strategic decisions in today’s market environment.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Bobby Brooks

President of RiverShares
RiverFront Investment Group

Tim Anderson, CFA

Lead Multi Asset Portfolio Manager
RiverFront Investment Group

Kevin Nicholson, CFA

Global Fixed Income CIO
RiverFront Investment Group

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

