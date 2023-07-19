WEBCASTS
A Modern Fixed Income Approach For an Unusual Era
Fixed Income is no longer “set it and forget it.” Investors need to pay attention to which sectors are primed for success and which ones come with added risk and adjust their fixed income strategy on the fly to take advantage of opportunities in real time.
Join the experts at Riverfront Investment Group and VettaFi to learn more about how an active approach to fixed income could help boost a portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why Active Management matters in the fixed income space.
- A fixed income strategy that seeks total return
- How fixed income fund managers approach making strategic decisions in today’s market environment.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bobby BrooksPresident of RiverShares
RiverFront Investment Group
Tim Anderson, CFALead Multi Asset Portfolio Manager
RiverFront Investment Group
Kevin Nicholson, CFAGlobal Fixed Income CIO
RiverFront Investment Group
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
