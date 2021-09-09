WEBCASTS

A Dual Dilemma: Combating Low Yields and Equity Risks

The record-setting run in the equity markets has rewarded patient investors but has also raised a number of sustainability questions. How much higher can the market really go?

Meanwhile, bond yields are as pitiful as ever. Yet forward-thinking investors have options to address this “dual dilemma.” In this webcast, Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends will highlight strategies to help investors pursue returns while mitigating risk in a low-yield world.

October 7, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The drawbacks of traditional risk-managed solutions
  • Current equity and fixed income risks, along with the negative effects of inflation
  • How a hedged equity strategy can address both growth and risk concerns

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®

Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments

Jamie Atkinson

Managing Director - Head of Global Sales
Swan Global Investments

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

