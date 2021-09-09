WEBCASTS
A Dual Dilemma: Combating Low Yields and Equity Risks
The record-setting run in the equity markets has rewarded patient investors but has also raised a number of sustainability questions. How much higher can the market really go?
Meanwhile, bond yields are as pitiful as ever. Yet forward-thinking investors have options to address this “dual dilemma.” In this webcast, Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends will highlight strategies to help investors pursue returns while mitigating risk in a low-yield world.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The drawbacks of traditional risk-managed solutions
- Current equity and fixed income risks, along with the negative effects of inflation
- How a hedged equity strategy can address both growth and risk concerns
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Jamie AtkinsonManaging Director - Head of Global Sales
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
