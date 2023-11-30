WEBCASTS
2023 Was the Year of AI, and AI is Just Getting Started
With ChatGPT’s public debut and huge leaps forward in the technology, AI captured the imagination of investors in 2023. However, we remain in the early stages of this revolutionary new technology, and investors have a host of opportunities.
Join the experts at Exchange Traded Concepts and VettaFi as they unpack the possibilities of AI as more and more businesses begin to adopt it.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the AI investment space.
- An exploration of the leading AI companies.
- A deep analysis of the trends and what widespread AI adoption across multiple sectors could mean for investors.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Shachi MerchantVP of National Accounts & Sales
Exchange Traded Concepts
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
VettaFi
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
