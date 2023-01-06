WEBCASTS
2023 Market Outlook: A Tale of Two Economies
The key question of 2023—will there be a hard or soft-landing—depends very much on which economy one is looking at: the goods economy or the service economy. Will falling goods prices and ample manufacturing capacity “defeat” low unemployment and sticky wage inflation?
Join ProShares’ exclusive Market Outlook webcast for expert insight into today’s markets and potential investment opportunities for 2023.
SUMMARY
Key topics will include:
- What will drive economic and market outcomes?
- Are dividend growth stocks a solid choice?
- Why might government and corporate bonds perform differently?
- What thematic opportunities may be well-positioned?
- How has the bitcoin futures market been doing?
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist, Head of Investment Strategy
ProShares
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Troy GoldsteinExecutive Director of Distribution
ProShares
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
