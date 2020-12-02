SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on

Why your international allocation may be the most important decision you make

How a 60/40 allocation might not meet the needs of advisors going forward

Strategic vs. Tactical asset allocation for the first half of the year

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

William Roach, Jr. President

GLOBALT Investments

Gary Fullam, CFA Chief Investment Officer

GLOBALT Investments

Matthew Bartolini, CFA Head of SPDR® Americas Research

State Street Global Advisors

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

