2021 Asset Allocation Insights: Far From Obvious
The word "unprecedented" has been used so often in the financial press this past year that it no longer has any meaning. Let's call 2021 what it is -- an opportunity to rebuild your portfolio strategy from the ground up. Enough with the market suggestions, in this one-hour webinar, the strategists from GLOBALT Investments and State Street Global Advisors walk through how they've positioned their clients for the coming year.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on
- Why your international allocation may be the most important decision you make
- How a 60/40 allocation might not meet the needs of advisors going forward
- Strategic vs. Tactical asset allocation for the first half of the year
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
William Roach, Jr.President
GLOBALT Investments
Gary Fullam, CFAChief Investment Officer
GLOBALT Investments
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
