Walmart Trades Lower Amid Company Removing Firearms From Shelves

As civil protests have spread throughout the country over the last week, with some of the gatherings involving looting and violent behavior, some stores are taking action to protect themselves and their patrons.

Walmart for example has removed firearms and ammunition from some of its sales floors, to ensure that the goods will not fall into the wrong hands, and potentially be used to hurt others in the protests.

The retailer behemoth said the items are still available, but now are either being maintained in a more secure space or have been removed from the facility entirely.

“As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.