Check Out These Actively Managed ESG Funds from ClearBridge

According to a study conducted by Pew Research Center, most adults in the U.S. favor the United States taking steps to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. This January 2022 survey confirms 69% of U.S. adults favor this goal being achieved by 2050.

In that same survey, the same percentage (69%) also prioritize developing alternative energy sources, such as wind and solar, over expanding the production of oil, coal, and natural gas.

The investor community is also looking to be more environmentally conscious. Morningstar recently reported that U.S.-focused climate mutual funds and ETFs had $31 billion in assets at the end of 2021, up 45% from the roughly $22 billion from the year before.

Investors looking to up their allocation to environmental, social, and governance ETFs on Earth Day may want to consider ClearBridge Investments’ actively managed ESG-themed funds.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed diversified portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks that have the potential for above-average long-term earnings and/or cash flow growth and meet the managers’ financial and ESG criteria. CACG, which trades on the Nasdaq exchange, may benefit investors who seek growth potential across market cycles and has an expense ratio of 0.53%.

Meanwhile, the ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (YLDE) is an actively managed strategy that seeks attractive income growth and capital appreciation over time by investing in dividend-paying stocks with positive ESG attributes. YLDE, which trades on the Nasdaq exchange, may benefit investors targeting dividend income, growth of dividend income, and long-term capital appreciation and has an expense ratio of 0.59%.

The ClearBridge Focus Value ETF (CFCV) invests in an actively managed portfolio of large-cap stocks with strong business franchises at attractive valuations that meet the managers’ financial and ESG criteria. CFCV, which trades on the Cboe Exchange, may be ideal for investors seeking long-term capital growth and competitive returns through a full market cycle and has an expense ratio of 0.49%.

Finally, the ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) targets large‐cap companies with favorable ESG attributes that have the potential for high future earnings growth. LRGE, which trades on the Nasdaq exchange, may suit investors pursuing long-term capital appreciation and an expense ratio of 0.59%.

