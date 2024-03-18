VIDEO: ETF of the Week: VictoryShares WestEnd US Sector ETF (MODL)

On this episode of the “ETF of the Week” podcast, VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth discussed the VictoryShares WestEnd US Sector ETF (MODL) with Chuck Jaffe of “ Money Life .” The pair talked about several topics regarding the fund to give investors a deeper understanding of the ETF overall.

VictoryShares WestEnd US Sector ETF (MODL)

Chuck Jaffe: One fund on point for today. The expert to talk about it. Welcome to the ETF of the Week. Yes, this is the ETF of the week, where we get the latest take from Todd Rosenbluth. He is the head of research at VettaFi.

And of course, here at the ETF of the week, we're looking for trending, new, newsworthy, unique, and different ETFs. Todd Rosenbluth, it's great to chat with you again.

Todd Rosenbluth: It’s my pleasure, thanks.

Chuck Jaffe: Your ETF of the week is…

Todd Rosenbluth: The VictoryShares WestEnd US Sector ETF (MODL).

Chuck Jaffe: MODL, the VictoryShares WestEnd US Sector ETF. Now this is an interesting pick and model. The ticker kind of hints at a little bit about what they do, but why this fund now, and explain a little bit about methodology, because that’s super important with this fund.

Todd Rosenbluth: That’s right. So this is an actively managed ETF from VictoryShares, WestEnd being the subadvisor running this strategy. It’s active management with sector rotation, favoring sectors that stand out to the team from a macroeconomic environment and a market environment and avoiding those sectors that don’t stand out. So it holds individual stocks and large-cap stocks within those sectors, but as opposed to a broad index-based product that has representation to all of the sectors, this ETF is absent a handful of widely held sectors, and that stands out from the active management component.

Chuck Jaffe: This fund has basically a methodology that should hint at how you want to use it, right? That, that it’s not necessarily that you say, this will be my U.S. fund that I’ll tilt only towards these sectors. It’s more if I have core and explore, I’ll use this to say, okay, I’m adding some macro and lay it over it, right?

Todd Rosenbluth: Right. So there are some actively managed funds that are focused solely on bottom-up stock picking. This is taking more of a top-down approach. So currently it is overweighted exposure to the healthcare sector, and as a result, has companies like Johnson & Johnson and United Healthcare within its top ten holdings. It has a meaningful, roughly market stake within the information technology sector, but it has no exposure to financials.

It has no exposure to energy, it has no exposure to industrials, because those sectors, according to the management team, look unfavorable from an economic and a market environment. Now, it will rotate back into those sectors during certain times, as opposed to just buying individual stocks across the sectors, looking for the best within each sector.

Chuck Jaffe: How does that side work? Because when you say it’ll rotate back into certain stocks, that makes it seem like suddenly there’s going to be stock picking. And that’s not really it. It’s got to see the right metrics in the sector, right?

Todd Rosenbluth: That’s right. So it’s going to be more of a sector call as opposed to an individual stock call. It holds individual stocks. So, it’s not owning a sector SPDR ETF for its exposure. It’s owning large-cap stocks within that sector where there’s favorable representation from management’s view. And so that’s, to us, an interesting approach. We know actively managed ETFs have been gaining traction in the marketplace.

We’ve seen it, from covered call strategies to more bottom-up strategies. We’ve talked about some of them during our ETF of the Week. What caught our eye and our ear on this ETF is its top-down approach towards rotation. And in fact, we this week are speaking to the management team during our equity symposium. When people see and hear this, we will have just completed that symposium.