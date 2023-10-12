VettaFi Completes First Independent Audit With IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

VettaFi Announces That Its Fast-Growing Index Business Has Successfully Completed Its First Independent Audit of Its Statement of Adherence with the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

Focus on index processes, governance, controls, and operations is core to VettaFi’s highly differentiated approach

NEW YORK, October 12, 2023 – VettaFi, a global leader in indexing, data & analytics, and digital marketing for asset managers, is today announcing that after a thorough assurance engagement by an independent accounting and professional services firm, VettaFi’s index business has completed its first audit of its adherence with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks. A limited assurance opinion was issued as of June 30, 2023, by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The IOSCO principles have been the industry standard for more than a decade and cover best practices in governance, accountability, quality and transparency of benchmark design, and more.

“My colleagues and I could not be more pleased with the results of this review,” said Brian Coco, Head of Index Products for VettaFi. “We are building a world-class indexing business, so it only makes sense that we would want to ensure we are adhering to the global standard for financial benchmarks.”

The full Statement of Adherence and detailed results of the audit, as well as the scope of the indexes included within audit, can be requested from VettaFi.

This announcement caps what has been a busy six-month period for VettaFi indexing. In April, the firm announced the acquisition of the ROBO Global suite of indexes, a leader in powering research-driven disruptive technology portfolios. Just last month, the firm also announced the acquisition of EQM Indexes, an innovative provider of custom and thematic indexing solutions.

These acquisitions, coupled with numerous new client partnerships and organic growth among VettaFi’s existing clients, have pushed the total amount of assets tracking VettaFi benchmarks to nearly $19 billion. More recently, VettaFi launched its new Global Developed Benchmark Series as part of its 2023 index innovation roadmap.

“When we set out to create what is now VettaFi, my colleagues and I knew that solving the industry’s biggest indexing challenges was going to be core to our mission,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi.” We have since added new capabilities and brought on some of the most respected talent in the business to deliver this foundation and further align our capabilities to support our clients’ growth ambitions.

“Today’s announcement highlights that even as we’ve been driving growth with our clients and partners, we have never lost sight of doing things the right way. I’m thrilled for our Indexing team and their steadfast adherence to IOSCO, and equally as excited to continue to tell the VettaFi indexing story to the marketplace,” he added.

More information on VettaFi can be found here: https://vettafi.com/

About VettaFi

VettaFi, LLC, is a data and analytics company with offices in the US and Canada. VettaFi is a provider of indexing, data & analytics, industry leading conferences, and digital distribution services to ETF issuers and fund managers.

It operates the ETF Database, Advisor Perspectives, and ETF Trends websites and the LOGICLY portfolio analytics platform, which together engage millions of investors annually while empowering and educating the modern financial advisor and institutional investor.

For more information, visit www.VettaFi.com