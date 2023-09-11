VettaFi Announces Acquisition of EQM Indexes | ETF Trends

Innovative provider of custom indexes becomes a key part of a growing suite of VettaFi index solutions, which now power nearly $19 billion in ETFs and other vehicles.

NEW YORK – VettaFi, an indexing, data & analytics, and digital distribution company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, has announced the acquisition of EQM Indexes, LLC, one of the most innovative providers of custom thematic index solutions to the ETF industry.

Co-founded by Jane Edmondson and Dan Janowiak, EQM Indexes brings a quantitative, research-driven approach to index design. The firm has built indexes providing targeted exposure to a wide range of thematic investments, including online retail, rare earths & critical materials, blockchain technology, and the global music industry. EQM Indexes has also designed several innovative income-generating approaches and provides indexing solutions for advisors and investment managers in North America, Europe, and Australia.

“This is an exciting day for VettaFi, as we add one of the most creative and forward-thinking groups in the business to our all-star team of indexing professionals,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi. “Jane and her EQM colleagues have built a team that is often the first call for anyone looking to build a sophisticated, differentiated index, and their data-driven approach is a perfect fit for our philosophy.”

With the acquisition of EQM Indexes, VettaFi’s family of indexes now powers nearly $19 billion in ETFs and other investment vehicles, including direct indexing solutions, another area where EQM has strong capabilities.

EQM Indexes is the second major indexing firm acquired by VettaFi this year, following the acquisition of the ROBO Global Index suite in .

“A great investment idea can often remain just that: an idea. But with a well-constructed index, great investment ideas can become great investments. Building custom indexes is something at which Jane and EQM have long excelled, and we are very excited to add EQM’s expertise to our index offerings,” added Brian Coco, Head of Index Products at VettaFi.

“VettaFi’s passion for data, analytics, and marketing aligns with our approach to creating and supporting unique and innovative index products across a broad range of themes and asset classes. I look forward to collaborating with the VettaFi team to drive the next wave of asset management innovation,” said Ms. Edmondson.

