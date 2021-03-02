J&J’s Vaccine Rollout a Shot in the Arm for These Biotech ETFs

Biotech ETFs are climbing again on Monday, as the the CDC approved Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use this past weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously Sunday to recommend the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for people aged 18 years and older.

The move is helping to buoy biotech ETFs like the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC).

The FDA met Friday to review J&J’s request for emergency use authorization. Approvals occurred shortly after similar requests by Pfizer and Moderna.

After J&J submitted its vaccine study data to the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month, the FDA staff said it determined that the clinical trial results and safety data were “consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA’s guidance Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19.”

The vaccine’s level of protection varied by region, J&J said, with the shot demonstrating 66% effectiveness overall, 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America, and 57% in South Africa, where the B.1.351 variant is rapidly spreading. However, the FDA staff documents showed the vaccine was 64% effective in South Africa after about a month. The company said the vaccine prevented 100% of hospitalizations and deaths.