Financial advisors looking to streamline their business have turned to model portfolios as efficient tools to optimize their investment management process.

In the upcoming webcast, Using Model Portfolios to Weather Volatility, Daniel Farley, Global Chief Investment Officer – Investment Solutions Group, State Street Global Advisors; Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street Global Advisors; and David Marshall, ETF Model Portfolio Strategist, State Street Global Advisors, will show how model strategies can add operational efficiency and elevate the client experience.

State Street offers a range of ETF model portfolios, crafted by experts with each one designed and managed by the Investment Solutions Group. The strategies are backed by more than 50 portfolio managers, strategists, and analysts, covering a range of investment outcomes to provide diversification opportunities across a variety of asset classes and risk profiles.

For example, the Strategic Asset Allocation Portfolios pursue optimal capital efficiency over a long-term horizon.

The Strategic Opportunities ETF Model Portfolios seek to capture deviations in return profiles over an intermediate-term horizon.

The State Street Active Asset Allocation ETF Portfolios seek to capitalize on short- and long-term mispricing in the global equity and fixed income markets by overweighting asset classes that appear attractive and underweighting less attractive asset classes.

They also provide Outcome-Based ETF Portfolios that solve for a range of investor needs and desired outcomes, such as the State Street Global Allocation Target Risk ETF Portfolio, State Street US Equity Sector Rotation Target Risk ETF Portfolio, State Street Flexible Allocation ETF Portfolio and State Street Income Allocation ETF Portfolio.

Lastly, there is a Specialized ETF Portfolio that pursues targeted objectives with sophisticated strategies. The State Street Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Portfolio seeks to provide thoughtful exposure to real assets, diversification, and additional return by using State Street Global Advisors’ tactical asset allocation process to drive active positioning.

ETF managed portfolios are investment strategies that hold more than 50% of assets invested in ETFs and represented one of the fastest-growing segments in the separate accounts space. Specifically, ETF managed portfolios typically offer three major investment themes: tactical, strategic, and hybrid mix. The tactical offerings provide short-term plays to capitalize on investment opportunities that are forming, whereas the strategic play provides long-term allocation across sectors and asset classes. Additionally, the hybrid mix includes a combination of tactical and strategic elements.

