Why This May Be the Most Attractive Bond Market in 15 Years

A silver lining of 2022 — the most challenging bond market in 40 years — is that bond yields rose to levels not seen since 2007.2 Concerns about the financial sector led bond prices to rise and yields to fall in March 2023, a reminder that investors often seek out safer assets in times of stress.

But yields remain near multi-decade highs, suggesting investors can once again look to bonds for income and potential diversification benefits.

With inflation soaring and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking rates, 2022 was the worst year for traditional 60/40 portfolios since 2008.3 Broad measures of stocks and bonds suffered annual declines in the same year for the first time since 19694, with the S&P 500 losing 18% and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index down over 13%.5