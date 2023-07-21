Get More for Your Money with Short-Term Bond ETFs | ETF Trends

For many, it helps to think of your cash in layers, and segment it based on how soon you will need to use it. For daily cash needs to pay for living expenses like gas and groceries, bank accounts are the most flexible, and are also insured, up to $250,000 per account, by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

However — for any additional cash that will go unused immediately, individuals have options beyond bank accounts, including CDs, money market funds, U.S. Treasury bills and short-term bond ETFs.

As noted above, investors may be able to invest in short-term bond ETFs to potentially earn more income with savings they don’t need in the near future. Bond ETFs provide efficient access to short-term bonds including US Treasuries, corporates or municipal bonds.

IN A RISING RATE ENVIRONMENT, FLOAT WITH THE FED