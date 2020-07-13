TrackInsight Names Nasdaq As Its North American Distributor

Global independent ETF analytics platform TrackInsight has named Nasdaq its exclusive distributor for North America.

TrackInsight operates a unique global platform dedicated to ETF search, analysis and selection aimed at professional investors. With over 100,000 unique users and 2,500 qualified professional investors using the platform for their day-to-day ETF screening, TrackInsight is recognized as the leading source of independent and reliable information on over 6,000 Exchange Traded Funds listed globally.

In order to accelerate its presence in North America, TrackInsight has joined with Nasdaq to distribute its services to financial institutions and promote the usage of the platform amongst its network of investment professionals.

The offerings now available in North America include “TrackInsight Global View”, a unique data service designed to provide professional investors with verified ETF reference data as well as advanced metrics on investment-related considerations such as ESG transparency, style exposure, liquidity, performance, risk and replication accuracy analysis. Global View is also known as the most accurate and comprehensive source of daily global ETF inflows and used by various firms such as hedge funds, portfolio managers, research institutions and fund promoters.

Jean-René Giraud, founding C.E.O. of TrackInsight stresses that “this initiative represents a major milestone in the development of our firm, it brings a very innovative service to the buy and sell sides of the ETF ecosystem. We are delighted Nasdaq is distributing our solutions and we will be working closely with Nasdaq teams to maintain the highest possible level of innovation for the services we offer.”

Oliver Albers, SVP and Head of Data for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services adds that, “TrackInsight and Nasdaq are each dedicated to making markets more accessible through transparent and cost-effective data. Nasdaq’s work to accelerate TrackInsight’s presence in the Americas brings a refreshing, innovative and reliable service to the very fast growing ETF industry that has been so central to helping investors access markets. This collaboration is a solid win for the investing public.”

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon applauded the partnership, adding that TrackInsight is a great independent ETF analysis platform that offers fair and transparent access to data and analytics on ETF performance.

Launched in 2014, TrackInsight provides data, analytics and expertise to the largest ETF allocators globally. Its platform available on www.trackinsight.com is used by over 100,000 investors globally and supporting the ETF selection process of 27 of the 50 largest ETF allocators in the world.