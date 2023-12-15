This Week in ETFs: Themes ETFs Adds 8 New Funds | ETF Trends

The second full week of December saw a ramp-up in activity, with 20 launches and several closures. Newcomer ETF issuer Themes ETFs alone rolled out 8 new thematic ETFs. The week was also marked by launches from issuers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, Natixis, AllianceBernstein, Defiance, and InfraCap.

Themes’ new ETFs after making their debut last week and their respective expense ratios include the following:

The funds all track indexes provided by Solactive and are listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

More New ETFs

DWS also rolled out a fund during the week. The Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF (CA) tracks an index from ICE that covers debt issued by California’s state government and its agencies. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.15% and is listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

Finally, Touchstone launched the actively managed Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (TDI) on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The fund invests in foreign companies using a quantitative model that takes into account shifting risks, valuation, earnings, and company management among other criteria. It has an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Closures

A total of 17 ETFs closed during the week, with six owing to the maturing of some target maturity bond funds. Another handful of closures were also announced for early next year.

The week’s completed closures include the following:

The following funds will cease to trade in the early months of next year:

Other Changes

During the week two other ETFs made material changes during the week.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) changed its name to the FT Cboe Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December today.

At the same time, the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN) changed its name and ticker to the iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (DIGI). It switched its index from the S&P North American Technology Multimedia Networking Index to the S&P Data Center, Tower REIT, and Communications Equipment Index.

Next year at the start of February, the VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) will change its name to the VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ETF.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.