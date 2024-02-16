This Week in ETFs: 1 New ETF & a Raft of Closures | ETF Trends

The week ending in February 15 featured the Exchange conference in Miami, Florida, and launches were muted as a result. Only one new ETF made its debut during the week. The multi-asset Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) offers exposure to a fixed income portfolio, as well as an equity options strategy.

Completed Closures

However, closure announcements and completions appeared in abundance. A total of 25 ETFs saw their last day of trading during the week. Most of them were issued by Global X, but funds from Janus Henderson, BNY Mellon, and other issuers were in the mix. That list includes the following:

Pending Closures

Another eight funds are set to close in the coming months. SoFi plans to shutter five of its nine ETFs, with their last day of trading set for February 20. Those funds include the following:

The ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (ERSX) will see its last day of trading on February 23, while the Arrow Reverse Cap 600 ETF (YPS) will cease to trade after the market close on February 26. Finally, the Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) will have its last day of trading on March 15.

Other Changes

Several other funds underwent, or will effect, material changes. During the week, the Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) changed its name to the Hartford AAA CLO ETF, while the Defiance Israel Bond ETF (CHAI) changed its name to the Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF.

The three ETFs offered by Kingsview Partners and trading under the Monarch changed both their names and indexes. The Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (MAMB) changed its name to the Monarch Ambassador Income Index ETF and its index from the Kingsview Ambassador Income Index to the Monarch Ambassador Income Index.

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) changed is name to the Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF and its index from the Kingsview Blue Chips Core Index to the Monarch Blue Chips Core Index. And the Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) changed its name to the Monarch ProCap Index ETF and its index from the Kingsview ProCap Index to the Monarch ProCap Index.

Looking ahead, as of February 19, the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) will change its name to the JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.