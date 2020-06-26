This Tech-Multimedia ETF Is Beating Stock ETF Performance Friday

While the majority of stocks are showing losses on Friday, Cisco has climbed 1.28% amid news that Schneider Electric and Cisco have joined forces on connecting building management systems to Internet Protocol (IP) networks, helping a tech ETF in the process whether the stock selloff.

The tech two companies said they have created, tested, and approved designs to connect operational technology and IT building management systems for smart buildings. Schneider Electric SE is up over 1% on the news.

Now more than ever, smart buildings are becoming digitized for enhanced efficiency. The solution from Schneider Electric and Cisco allows multiple Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Building IP architecture topologies to mix with existing building layouts using Cisco industrial Ethernet switches to connect to Schneider’s SmartX IP Controllers.

The combined solution conserves time and resources for clients, according to Schneider and Cisco. It also can regulate consistent identity-based security policies on network infrastructure, and segment, identify and mediate cyber attacks as they happen.