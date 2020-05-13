This Gaming ETF Is A Bright Spot Amid A Sea Of Red Sectors Wednesday

With stock markets in the red again Wednesday, after plummeting into the close yesterday, there are just a handful of stocks that are struggling to remain positive, and one ETF that has especially remained strong.

Walmart, Amazon, and Merck are some of the stocks that are managing to stay green as the stock market continues to selloff for the second day, amid warnings from experts like billionaire David Tepper, who said that stocks are the most overbought he has seen in years, and concerns from Fed Chairman Powell.

“The market is pretty high and the Fed has put a lot of money in here,” Tepper said. “There’s been a different misallocation of capital in the markets. Certainly, you are seeing pockets of that now in the stock market. The market is by anybody’s standard pretty full.”

The S&P 500′s forward price-earnings ratio based on estimates for the next 12 months has rocketed above 20, a level not seen since 2002.

Most of the sector-based ETFs are struggling as well today, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 1.53%, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) losing 1.94%, the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) down 1.78%, and the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) down 1.35%.

One bright spot in the mix, however, is the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO). Although states throughout the U.S. are looking to reopen the economy, which has caused jitters that are rocking markets, the shelter-in-place orders throughout the country have only helped to boost already popular pastimes like playing video games and browsing social media sites and apps.

When comparing ESPO to the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which has been stellar in comparison to other benchmark stock index ETFs this year, ESPO has still outperformed the QQQ as seen in the chart above.

The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF follows a basket of companies involved in gaming and the emerging segment of electronic sports and has gained prominence this year with the ongoing global pandemic keeping consumers at home, driving the best March for video game sales in over 12 years. The underlying stocks are aided by robust momentum which has sent ESPO to an all-time high, up 17% year to date. ESPO ETF is a unique option for ETF investors looking for specific exposure to the gaming sector, and for diversification in their portfolio.

