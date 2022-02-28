Ukraine Winning the Social Media War With Russia

The world is watching the tenuous times in Ukraine, but television sets are no longer the only avenue to obtain up-to-date news. In the digital age, social media is providing information at lightning speed.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is the first major military confrontation of the social media age,” Fox News reports. “The gut reactions brought to you by social media are a whole new factor impacting the war strategy of both Ukraine and Russia.”

From Twitter feeds to Facebook posts, users can get information emanating from Ukraine from various sources. When it comes to Russia versus Ukraine on the social media front, the latter seems to be winning.

As the Fox News report notes, “the effect is powerful for Ukraine, not Russia. Smoke, fire, destruction, tearful soldiers, and suffering fuel the world’s outrage at Putin’s unprovoked invasion. Social media gives the advantage to Ukraine, and rightly so.”

At the forefront of it all is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The president has been the face of the country, taking to social media outlets like Twitter to provide updates regarding the conflict.

Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine’s membership in the #EU. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

A Social Media ETF to Like

The underlying theme is the strength of social media’s ability to connect the world. Ukraine is leveraging this as a rallying vehicle to get the world to support their cause in defending their country.

From an investment standpoint, this circles back to the power of social media. That’s all encapsulated in one exchange traded fund (ETF): the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL).

SOCL seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Social Media Total Return Index. The index tracks the equity performance of the largest and most liquid companies involved in the social media industry, including companies that provide social networking, file sharing, and other web-based media applications.

