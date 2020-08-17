The Genomics Market is Poised for Growth Through 2025

Disruptive technology is always an interesting play for investors to consider and the genomics market is one to watch closely. According to the “Genomics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025),” exponential growth in the space will occur within the next five years.

“The Genomics market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3%, during the forecast period,” a press release on the report noted. “The major factors attributing to the growth of the genomics market are growing government support and increased number of genomics studies, declining sequencing cost, increased genomics applications. The genomics market is geared to exponential growth as a result of the essential genetic developments and also because of its applications in numerous areas of study, such as intragenomic phenomena like epistasis, heterosis, pleiotropy, and other associations within the genome between alleles and loci. And there are few more factors which are playing crucial roles in taking the genomics market to the next level, among them one is on-bioengineering and synthetic biology applications which are expected to further propel the growth of the genomics market.”

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors looking to capitalize can look at the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM). The investment seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Genomics Index that is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology, as well as applications thereof (collectively, “Genomics & Biotechnology Companies”), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the underlying index.

GNOM data by YCharts

More ETFs with Similar DNA

Running with the genomics theme, another fund to look at is the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG). ARKG’s primary focus is to seek long-term growth of capita via active management. The fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies across multiple sectors, including healthcare, information technology, materials, energy, and consumer discretionary, that are relevant to the fund’s investment theme of the genomics revolution.

Lastly, another fund to look a is lthe Goldman Sachs Human Evolution ETF (GDNA). Generally speaking, GDNA seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Goldman Sachs Human Evolution Index, which is designed to deliver exposure to companies with common equity securities listed on exchanges in certain developed markets that may benefit from the development of new knowledge, medicines, and technologies for the medical treatment of the human condition, from birth to end-of-life care.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.