Robots Continue to Creep Into Business Activities

The proliferation of robots and their subsequent inroads into a growing number of industries is a positive sign for the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ).

The number of robots deployed in business settings, especially the during pandemic, has grown exponentially. Warehouses in particular have seen stratospheric growth.

“For now, somewhere around 2,000 AI-powered robots have been deployed, with a typical warehouse housing one or two, estimates Rian Whitton, who analyzes the industrial robotics market at ABI Research,” an MIT Technology Review article noted. “But the industry has reached a new inflection point, and he predicts that each warehouse will soon house upwards of 10 robots, growing the total to tens of thousands within the next few years.”

Additionally, a recent study analyzed the impact of robot adoption at the firm level. The results showed that companies that adopted robots were likely to remain ahead of the competition versus those that didn’t deploy robots.

“Any job loss comes from companies who did not adopt robots,” says Lynn Wu, a professor at Wharton who coauthored the paper. “They lose their competitiveness and then lay off workers.”

With such high growth potential, investors looking to take advantage of this uptrend should give BOTZ a closer look.

An ETF With High Growth Potential

BOTZ seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

Additionally, BOTZ seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. The index itself captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries.

Fund benefits include:

High Growth Potential : BOTZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the ideation, design, creation, and application of programmable automated devices.

: BOTZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the ideation, design, creation, and application of programmable automated devices. An Unconstrained Approach : BOTZ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

: BOTZ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme. ETF Efficiency : In a single trade, BOTZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the robotics and AI theme.

: In a single trade, BOTZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the robotics and AI theme. Strong Performance: BOTZ is up almost 30% the past year.

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.