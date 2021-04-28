Optimism Remains for This Growth-Fueled India ETF

Economic Resilience in India

One thing the Indian economy has shown in responding to the pandemic is its resilience. Not only can the economy withstand the virus, it can also bounce back quickly.

“Last year’s example also showed that once the numbers start to peak off and recede, economic activity certainly tends to come back because of pent-up savings, because of pent-up demand,” said Sonal Varma, India chief economist at Nomura.

Even as the country is curbing cases with lockdowns, some restrictions have become more localized.

“We have enough anecdotal evidence of factories in the state of Maharashtra which are able to operate at 100% capacity despite the lockdowns,” Varma said of Maharashtra, which houses India’s financial capital Mumbai.

“It’s more concentrated in the services side, and the goods side of the economy does continue to do fairly well,” she added.

