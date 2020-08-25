New World Record Sets the Tone for Internet ETFs

Electronic music band Daft Punk was probably describing the internet boom in 2001 with their song “Harder, Better, Stronger, Faster.” Even when the Dot.com bust went down in the early 2000s, the internet has continued to revolutionize businesses 20 years later, and a new world record in internet data transmission will set the tone for internet-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“The world’s fastest data transmission rate has been achieved by a team of University College London engineers who achieved internet transmission speed a fifth faster than the previous record,” a TechXplore article said. “Working with two companies, Xtera and KDDI Research, the research team led by Dr. Lidia Galdino (UCL Electronic & Electrical Engineering), achieved a data transmission rate of 178 terabits a second (178,000,000 megabits a second) – a speed at which it would be possible to download the entire Netflix library in less than a second.”

Speed can certainly be a benefit for companies that build their business models around the internet. With more companies turning to remote work, this can only benefit them as well.

How exactly was the feat accomplished?

“To do this, researchers combined different amplifier technologies needed to boost the signal power over this wider bandwidth and maximized speed by developing new Geometric Shaping (GS) constellations (patterns of signal combinations that make best use of the phase, brightness and polarization properties of the light), manipulating the properties of each individual wavelength,” the article added.

^NAIA data by YCharts

Here are a pair of funds to consider:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) : seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Internet of Things Thematic Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that facilitate the Internet of Things industry, including companies involved in wearable technology, home automation, connected automotive technology, sensors, networking infrastructure/software, smart metering, and energy control devices.

: seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Internet of Things Thematic Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that facilitate the Internet of Things industry, including companies involved in wearable technology, home automation, connected automotive technology, sensors, networking infrastructure/software, smart metering, and energy control devices. Global X Funds – Telemedicine and Digital Health ETF (EDOC): The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of telemedicine and digital health. This includes companies involved in Telemedicine, Health Care Analytics, Connected Health Care Devices, and Administrative Digitization. The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Telemedicine & Digital Health Index.

Additionally, for more market trends, visit ETF Trends.