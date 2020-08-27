Look for Opportunities in Online Retail Versus Brick-and-Mortar

Real estate mogul Sam Zell is forecasting the demise of brick-and-mortar real estate, which has only been fueled further by Covid-19. With a marked shift towards online retail, it will be survival of the fittest for retailers maintaining their brick-and-mortar presence.

“There is no question in my mind that retail is a falling knife, and we are for sure not at the bottom,” Zell told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning.

“We started this whole [pandemic]with more retail space per person than any other country in the world, by a multiple,” Zell said. “The change in retail is really just a reorganization of oversupply.”

“The pandemic has accelerated the amount of online retail, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change,” he added. “That’s going to require future retail real estate to be very different than it has [been]up until now.”

