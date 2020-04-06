Gold Futures Scream Past $1700 Lifting ETFs And Investor Spirits

Gold futures exploded higher on Monday to finish up 3.75% with stocks, scoring a greater than seven-year high as overarching concerns related to the spread of coronavirus fueled investor appetite for the safe-haven metal, regardless of the fact that U.S. stock indexes rallied on the belief that deaths from the pandemic will soon plateau.

The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said “this is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” telling “Fox News Sunday” that “this is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized.”

But after two days of range trading, equities rocketed higher on Monday, helping to recover from the pullback last week, as the tally of fresh coronavirus cases in the U.S. appeared to diminish in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied as much as 1,200 points higher, or more than 5.5% by 2 PM EST, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed roughly 5.4% apiece.