Global X Expands Thematic Suite With New ETF Launches, ‘VPN’ & ‘CTEC’

On Thursday, Global X ETFs announced the launches of the Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) and the Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC). Both funds will join the firm’s $7 billion Thematic Growth family, which consists of an industry-leading 23 thematic ETFs.

The emergence of a multitude of digital technologies is set to be a key driver of growth in the 2020s. Connectivity across billions of Internet of Things devices, alongside increased utilization of cloud storage, ultrafast 5G mobile networks, and sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms, is expected to drive robust demand for digital infrastructure, like data centers and cellular towers. At the same time, the strengthening global imperative to tackle climate change is driving further innovation among technologies that can potentially mitigate this impending risk.

“Across our suite of thematic ETFs, we’ve sought to provide investors targeted access to impactful and disruptive trends,” said Alex Ashby, head of product development at Global X ETFs. “With these new ETFs, investors have a unique opportunity to capture the global shift to clean technologies and the building of the digital infrastructure that will serve as the backbone for continued digital innovation. We’re thrilled to utilize our expertise in thematic investing to expand our offering to these critical areas.”

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The common denominator for game-changing technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence is the physical digital infrastructure that enables the seamless transfer, computation, and storage of data. With surging demand and physical capacity constraints, data centers and cellular towers are real estate assets that could offer investors the potential for both growth and income generation.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) seeks to provide investors access to data centers and cellular towers, as well as related digital infrastructure hardware, like semiconductors and processors.

Global X CleanTech ETF

Though climate change has been a part of the international dialogue for many years, the urgency of the threat has become more acute, and studies estimate that a that 4.0°C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 could result in a 10% reduction of average global economic output. The economic impacts may accelerate both government and private sector action to reduce or halt rapidly rising temperatures, in particular by leaning on clean technologies that will enable nations to meet international climate goals.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) seeks to provide investors exposure to those companies involved in renewable energy production, energy storage, smart grid implementation, residential/commercial energy efficiency, and the production and provision of pollution-reducing products and solutions.

