This ETF Means Business. E-Business That Is

ETF investors can benefit from growing E-commerce with funds like the Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ).

EBIZ seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of E-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating E-commerce platforms, providing E-commerce software and services, and/or selling goods and services online.

EBIZ offers investors:

High Growth Potential : EBIZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of E-commerce as a distribution model.

: EBIZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of E-commerce as a distribution model. An Unconstrained Approach : EBIZ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging consumer theme.

: EBIZ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging consumer theme. ETF Efficiency : In a single trade, EBIZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the E-commerce theme.

: In a single trade, EBIZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the E-commerce theme. Strong Performance: The fund is up 13% year-to-date.

A Bright Future Ahead

The pandemic may have done ecommerce a huge favor. With social distancing measures in place, consumers were forced to purchase goods and services online.

“In the 90s, online stores were not the norm,” an Entrepreneur article said. “Today, you would be hard-pressed to find a business that does not have an online component. Because of this tremendous popularity of ecommerce, it’s no surprise that several ecommerce founders are among the world’s richest people.”

“Ecommerce has been more amplified over the past year,” the article added. “Restrictions due to the pandemic meant that many of us were forced to shop online. Restrictions in personal movement due to Covid led to a boom in online retail throughout just about all sectors. With so many people filling their online carts, many entrepreneurs have started building ecommerce sites, with platforms like Shopify seeing a 57.11% increase in their stock price compared to an 8.1% of the general market.”

The number of businesses moving their focus online will only intensify.

“This favorable trend will continue in 2021 as the market has many new converts,” the article finished. “And with so many exciting things expected in the coming years, you should work now to identify the top trends that will shape the future of ecommerce in the coming year.”

