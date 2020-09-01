Cloud Computing Growth Shows Promise in Education Sector

As the world continues to rely heavily on technology, one of those subsectors benefitting will be cloud computing. In particular, the education sector could see increased use of students and staff accessing cloud technology.

“The Cloud Computing in Education Sector market growth prospects have been showing great promise all over the world with immense growth potential in terms of revenue generation and this growth of the Cloud Computing in Education Sector market is expected to be huge by 2026,” a The News Brok article said. “The growth of the market is driven by key factors such as manufacturing activity in accordance with the current market situation and demand that seems to be seeing a major upward trend in some time, risks of the market, acquisitions, new trends, assessment of the new technologies and their implementation.”

Certainly, the impact of cloud computing can be felt as more companies are utilizing the technology at a rapid pace to power their core businesses. That’s why Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, recently launched the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (Nasdaq: CLOU).

Seeking to track the Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index, the fund holds a basket of companies that potentially stand to benefit from the continuing proliferation of cloud computing technology and services. The cloud computing industry refers to companies that (i) license and deliver software over the internet on a subscription basis (SaaS), (ii) provide a platform for creating software applications which are delivered over the internet (PaaS), (iii) provide virtualized computing infrastructure over the internet (IaaS), (iv) own and manage facilities customers use to store data and servers, including data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and/or (v) manufacture or distribute infrastructure and/or hardware components used in cloud and edge computing activities.

One fund that exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors can check out is the Global X Funds – Global X Education Thematic ETF (EDUT). The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) seeks to invest in companies providing products and services that facilitate education, including online learning and publishing educational content, as well as those involved in early childhood education, higher education, and professional education.

Long-Term growth potential: EDUT enables investors to access long-term growth potential through companies that are broadening access to education around the world.

Unconstrained Approach: EDUT’s composition transcends the classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF efficiency: In a single trade, EDUT delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the education theme.

