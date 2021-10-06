China Establishes AI Guidelines to Loosen Big Tech’s Grip

As China continues its regulatory wrangling of big tech firms like Alibaba and Tencent Holdings, the country developed a set of artificial intelligence (AI) guidelines.

“China has revealed its first set of ethical guidelines governing artificial intelligence, placing emphasis on protecting user rights and preventing risks in ways that align with Beijing’s goals of reining in Big Tech’s influence and becoming the global AI leader by 2030,” the South China Morning Post reported.

“Humans should have full decision-making power, the guidelines state, and have the right to choose whether to accept AI services, exit an interaction with an AI system or discontinue its operation at any time,” the report said. “The document was published by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) last Sunday.”

It certainly highlights the power of AI, and big tech firms have been quick to use the technology in order to obtain more consumer engagement. China, however, is ensuring that mind control rests in the power of humans themselves.

“This is the first specification we see from the [Chinese] government on AI ethics,” said Rebecca Arcesati, an analyst at the German think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics). “We had only seen high-level principles before.”

Keep This ETF in Mind

Mind control aside, ETF opportunities in the AI space exist with funds like the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ). BOTZ seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.