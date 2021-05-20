Artificial Intelligence Is Rippling Across the Business Landscape

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is penetrating all business sectors whether they’re ready for it or not, making the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) a prime play.

“In 2021, innovation is progressing at the speed of light. Deep learning and machine learning breakthroughs have allowed computers to process and interpret data in ways we could never have imagined,” an Entrepreneur article noted. “Most people today still correlate artificial intelligence (AI) with science fiction, but as AI advances and becomes much more prevalent in our everyday lives, this perception is fading. AI is now a well-known term for entrepreneurs and even for normal people.”

With its 0.68% expense ratio, AIQ seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index, which is designed to track the performance of companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence and big data.

AIQ offers investors:

High Growth Potential : AIQ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence and big data technologies.

: AIQ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence and big data technologies. An Unconstrained Approach : AIQ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

: AIQ’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme. ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, AIQ delivers access to dozens of companies with exposure to the artificial intelligence and big data themes.

Reaching Various Fields and Regions

In the meantime, AI’s reach continues to proliferate at a rapid pace. From the way education is delivered to students to how healthcare is administered to patients, AI will play a more critical role.

“In every region, AI plays a significant role,” the Forbes article said further. “The automation of cognitive and physical functions is included in artificial intelligence. It helps people run errands faster and more efficiently, as well as make better decisions. It enables decision-making automation without the use of human intervention. AI can help to increase automation, resulting in less focused human work and more routine tasks.”

As mentioned, AI can be custom-tailored to suit a specific application.

“When we talk about start-ups, the country has been innovating various unique solutions with AI in various fields like educational, health, financial, sales, and many more,” the article added. “Customized AI software facilitates reasonable, long-term decisions leading to the growth of businesses and assists them in adopting a rapidly evolving market dynamics.”

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.