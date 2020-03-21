The No Nonsense Guide To Surviving Coronavirus Financially

By Jon Dulin, MoneySmartGuids

This is a crazy time we are living in right now.

The stock market is dropping like a brick and there is talk of a recession.

Not only are we in a financial crisis, but we could be on the verge of a US economic collapse.

But I don’t think times are as bad as they seem.

Yes they are stressful, but overall, this is just a pothole in the road of life.

This isn’t to downplay what is going on, but to put things into perspective.

It is critical you think rationally with a clear mind during these times.

And this post is here to help.

I will show you how to survive a financial crisis.

There are 5 steps you need to take, and they have 3 themes to them:

Stay calm

Focus on the long term

Take advantage of the situation

I will walk you through each one and if you follow the steps, you will not only survive the financial crisis we are in, but will be well prepared for the next financial crunch that comes along.

5 Steps To Surviving A Financial Crisis

#1. Stay Calm And Educate Yourself

There is a lot of news stories out there about the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and some of it can be misleading.

The reality and the facts are this:

Race and ethnicity does not increase or decrease the odds of getting sick

The incubation period is 7 days on average (this means it could be 7 days after getting the virus until you show symptoms

Covid-19 symptoms are very similar to the flu: fever, cough, muscle pain, tiredness, difficulty breathing

Most cases of the virus are mild, meaning people don’t know they have the virus, they just think they have a cold

The mortality rate varies by age group. Most age groups have a 1% or less mortality rate. For those over 60 years old, the mortality rate increases to between 8% – 15%.

The bottom line, this is something you should take seriously. If you are under 60 years old and healthy, your life isn’t necessarily in danger.

You will have to miss some work if you get the virus, but your life shouldn’t be in danger.

But your finances will be.

Missing 2 weeks of work is going to matter and is could easily lead to a personal financial crunch.

You won’t have an income, yet the bills will still be coming in.

But there is hope.

Many credit card companies will work with you if you have the virus. They may give you a longer grace period to pay your monthly bill, or they may even lower your interest rate.

The point is, make sure you call them.

And while you are at it, call your other service providers and see if they offer any relief. Some may and some may not.

But if you can get some financial relief, you will be thankful.

Other than that, be smart.

Don’t shake hands with people. Wash your hands more frequently than you do now. It helps to carry hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes with you.

Avoid large crowds. Eat healthy and get some sleep.

The more you take care of yourself, the lower the chances you have of the virus wreaking havoc on your life and your finances.

#2. Focus Long Term

The next step to surviving a financial crisis is to look at your savings and focus on the long term.

Specifically, I am talking about the stock market.

I know it has had some wild swings over the past few weeks and it can be scary.

But you have to focus on the long term as much as possible.

We’ve had a calm run up in the market since the US economic collapse of 2008 with very few wild swings or pullbacks.

So in a sense, we were due for one.

And because we haven’t dealt with sudden drops recently, they seem scarier.

Because of this, you need to keep things in perspective.

Here are a few examples:

Since 1928, the stock market has been positive 74% of the time. In other words, you are more likely to make money and not lose money if you stay invested.

The media hypes market drops to draw in viewers. They make money through advertisements, so the more gripping a story is, the more eyeballs watch, and the more money they can make.

A stock transaction takes two parties. This means that in order to sell your holdings, someone else has to be willing to buy. Ask yourself, who is buying and why are they buying?

By staying calm and looking at the long term, you make fewer bad choices and preserve your wealth.

I understand that you’ve lost money as the market drops. But if you stay invested, you have the opportunity to earn it back and more.

But if you sell, you lose the opportunity to earn it back.

For example, let’s say you had $1,000 invested and today it is worth $600.

If you sell now, you lost $400 and that’s it.

But if you keep the money invested, it has the chance of growing in value back to $1,000. And it can easily keep growing into more.

The result is you could end up with $1,500.

And don’t think the odds are against you earning it back either. As I noted above, the market rises 74% of the time when looking at it on a year to year basis.

If we look at any 10 year period in the history of the stock market, the odds of a higher market are 94%!

In other words, you have a 94% chance of making money over 10 years if you just stay invested.

So I encourage you to stay invested. Don’t let fear make decisions for you.

But if you are truly scared of the stock market, you need to use this time to your advantage.

You need to review how your money is invested.

If the loss in value of your investments is keeping you up at night, this is a clear sign that you need to re-evaluate your asset allocation.

We all tend to focus on how much money we can potentially make, but downplay the potential for loss.

Then losses start happening and we freak out.

If these market moves make you want to pull your money out, consider lowering the percentage of your investments in stocks and invest more in bonds.

This can be achieved by investing new money into bonds and not stocks.

While your money won’t grow as quickly, you will experience less losses or smaller losses when the market drops.

And this will allow you to sleep at night and stay invested for the long term.

The bottom line is to make sure you invest in a way that makes sense for you.

Sure it would be nice to invest 100% of your money in stocks, but if you aren’t able to handle it, you shouldn’t do it.

Put another way, look at the stock market like an amusement park and the rides at the park are the various ways you can invest your money.

A roller coaster is going to give you a potentially high return, but it will be a wild ride.

If you hate roller coasters, you don’t ride them. But this doesn’t mean you avoid the amusement park completely.

There are other less wild rides you go on that bring you joy.

Investing is the same way.

Find the ride that makes sense for you and ride it all day long.

Finally, don’t wait for the markets to calm down to start investing again.

I know it sounds crazy, but you should not stop investing right now.

The market will come back and rise higher in time, which means you will make money.

When the financial crisis in 2008 hit, we had clients who wanted to stop investing. We talked them through it and not only kept them invested, but invested more money.

All of the losses from 2008 were gone a few years later and they rode this market higher as a result.

It all comes back to looking at the long term.

Do not make decisions based on emotions. It never works out.

You make bad money choices when you are emotional. You make bad relationship choices when you are emotional. Heck, you make bad eating decisions when you are emotional.

Do nothing until you are calm and back in control.

#3. Refinance Your Mortgage

I’ve covered how to stay calm and focus on the long term when it comes to surviving an economic downturn. Now it is time to see how you can take advantage of times like these.