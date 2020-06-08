In every market, various indicators can be used to identify the best near-term opportunities.

In the upcoming webcast, The Absurdity of This Rebound: Strategic and Tactical Strategies, Frank Donovan, Vice President, Business Development, Model Capital Management; and Gary Stringer, President and Chief Investment Officer, Stringer Asset Management, will reveal their models’ latest signals, explain their strategic and tactical asset allocation strategies and discuss ways to smooth out a potentially bumpy ride in the years ahead.

Model Capital Management provides financial advisors access to tactical investment strategies. Notably, a Tactical Growth Limit-Loss strategy holds U.S. market exposure and participation in rising markets while heavily emphasizing risk management in down markets. The portfolio can include ETF or index fund investments in one or multiple asset classes, including U.S. large-cap equity, fixed income, and/or cash equivalents.

The Tactical 2xGrowth Limit-Loss strategy can provide U.S. market exposure and participation in rising markets, while heavily emphasizing risk management in down markets. The portfolio can include ETF or index fund investments in one or multiple asset classes, including U.S. large-cap equity, fixed income, commodities (up to 40%), and/or cash equivalents. It may also hold up to 2x leverage (200% allocation) to equities when the forecast for the S&P 500 is especially strong.

Lastly, the Tactical Income strategy generates income from exposures to U.S. fixed income markets, and total return from participation in various fixed income markets while heavily emphasizing managing downside risk. The portfolio can include ETF or index fund investments in Treasuries, corporate bonds, cash equivalents, and high-yield bonds and loans.

Stringer Asset Management’s core portfolios provide three very visual, easy to understand solutions. They have refined their allocations with a focus on a combination of a 3- to 5-year Strategic Outlook and a 6- to 18-month Tactical Outlook.

“We believe this unique, split approach focuses our team on a shorter timeframe that has greater visibility when creating our forward-looking assumptions, providing more consistent risk-adjusted returns,” according to Stringer Asset Management.

Additionally, alternative or non-traditional investments are a key differentiator for Stringer Asset Management and a central part of our investment management process. Using these types of non-traditional assets can help boost returns and reduce volatility over time.

Stringer Asset Management offers a range of portfolio options to help clients achieve varying results, including growth strategy, moderate growth strategy, conservative growth strategy, income with growth strategy, and income strategy.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about strategic and tactical strategies can register for the Tuesday, June 9, webcast here.