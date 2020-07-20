Tech Stocks Rebound Driving Nasdaq and Index ETFs Higher

All three major stock benchmarks and relevant index ETFs finished the day higher on Monday as Amazon shares boosted other key tech stocks and the Nasdaq, which was catapulted toward the new highs seen last week. Meanwhile, mounting coronavirus cases were offset by optimism over potential vaccine developments.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, reaching green territory for the year, with a 0.6% gain. The Nasdaq Composite was the leader of the three bellwethers, climbing 2.5%, while The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled throughout the day with losses, but managed to eke out gains into the close.

Goldman Sachs analyst increased his price target on the stock to $3,800 per share, the largest target on the Wall Street. Social media behemoth Facebook and streaming titan Netflix advanced more than 1% each, while Apple and Alphabet rallied 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively, while tech king Microsoft jumped 4.3%, helping to lift the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) 1.56%.

The move higher in tech provided some consolation for investors who were wary that the sector could be exhausted, following significant losses last week. Analysts and financial pundits assented.

“If we lose [technology’s] leadership in a meaningful way, I think it will adversely affect the overall market,” said Douglas Busch, founder of ChartSmarter, in a note. “If the sector can just take a rest, and keep in the middle of the pack akin to a smart jockey that has a lot of horse under him in a thoroughbred race, then it will likely see a surge again into the fall.”