TCW Taps Goldman Exec Katie Koch to Head Asset Manager | ETF Trends

Global asset manager TCW Group has appointed longtime Goldman Sachs executive Katie Koch as president and CEO, the company announced in a news release. She will succeed David Lippman, who will retire from TCW at the end of 2022.

In her new role, Koch will be responsible for all aspects of the leadership and management of the $220 billion global asset management firm. She will assume the role in the coming months and be based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Koch joins TCW after 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a partner and CIO of public equity at the firm.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead a company with the strong heritage and bright future of TCW,” Koch said in the release. “I am energized to work with the TCW team globally to deliver for our clients and drive the next phase of our growth.”

TCW Chairman Marc I. Stern added in the release: “Katie is an incredibly impressive executive with deep experience in asset management and a demonstrated track record of building exceptional investment cultures and innovating to drive growth. She is widely recognized as an extraordinarily dynamic and inspirational leader, and her appointment ushers in a new generation of leadership for TCW that I have no doubt will have a positive impact on our Firm well into the future.”

