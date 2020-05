Valuable Lesson from Turkey

By Natalia Gurushina, Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed, VanEck Global

The Turkish lira broke through the 7/U.S. Dollar level despite weeks of interventions. The U.S./China tensions are spiking up again.

Turkey provides the most valuable macro lesson of the week – do not waste the reserves defending some random but “psychologically important” exchange rate level because it ends up in tears. The currency still breaks through the ceiling (7.00/U.S. Dollar in this particular case), but a big portion of your “safety cushion” (~30% of the gross international reserves) is now gone – a big contrast with Emerging Market’s (EM) aggregate reserves that are holding on quite well (see chart below). Going forward, letting the lira go (especially against the backdrop of additional rate cuts) is a positive development, because it can re-ignite the external adjustment process with smaller trade/current account deficits and more fundamental support for the currency in the future.

The U.S.-China tensions are spiking up again. News reports are abuzz with comments about U.S. administration exploring COVID-19 reparations from China and/or new China tariffs. We are not political experts, but it seems to us that policy-makers in China and the U.S. often operate with very different time horizons in mind. In this week’s comment about the forthcoming session of the 13thNational People’s Congress, Xinhua talked about the “first centenary goal to finish building a moderately prosperous society”. This is what I call long-term planning. Politics aside, we continue to keep a close eye on China’s macroeconomic developments, and we have just updated our China blog to reflect the latest figures and commentary.

The ISM activity gauges in the U.S. were predictably weak in April, with all components hitting the multi-year lows. The real GDP growth is now expected to remain negative in year-on-year terms at least until Q2-2021 (with the worst contraction seen in Q2) – a major headwind for EM economies whose growth models rely on exports.

Chart at a Glance: EM Aggregate International Reserves Are Holding On Well

Source: Bloomberg LP

