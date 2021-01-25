Up 140%, the SMOG ETF Is Literally Cleaning House

The renewable energy industry is literally cleaning house when it comes to stock market gains. The VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is up 140% the last 12 months.

SMOG seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM (Extra Liquid). “Low carbon energy companies” refers to companies primarily engaged in alternative energy, including renewable energy, alternative fuels, and related enabling technologies (such as advanced batteries). The fund offers:

One-Trade Access to Low Carbon Energy: A dynamic industry driven by growing demand for clean and alternative energy sources

A Pure Play with Global Scope: Global companies must derive at least 50% of total revenues from low carbon energy (i.e., alternative energy) to be added to the Index

Convenient Customization: Customize overall commodity exposure with targeted allocation to low carbon energy companies

Car Companies Driving the Gains

When looking at the fund’s top holdings, two car companies have been quite literally driving SMOG’s gains: Tesla and Nio, which together comprise almost 20% of the ETF’s holdings. With an emphasis on lowering emissions via their electrical vehicles, Tesla and Nio have been producing stellar gains the past year.

Both companies are benefiting from further tailwinds with the cost of batteries falling, which could spur further adoption of electric vehicles. As an article in the Guardian notes, “electric vehicles are close to the ‘tipping point’ of rapid mass adoption thanks to the plummeting cost of batteries, experts say.”

Sheer Dominance by the Clean Energy Sector

In the meantime, the clean energy sector continues to gain steam, which will only boost SMOG further. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index is up over 160% the last 12 months.