Understanding Moat Index’s Valuation Conviction

The systematic approach of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (the “Moat Index” or “Index”) to targeting valuation opportunities among the U.S. wide moat opportunity set has driven shifts in its style exposure at various times in the last several years. Notably, the Index developed a value bias in the months following the market turmoil in March 2020 as global economies began shutting down in response to the global pandemic. This served the Moat Index well in the final months of 2020 and into mid-2021.

Value has struggled in recent months, however. The Moat Index lagged the S&P 500 Index by more than 2% in November marking the first time since the Index’s live inception in February 2007 that it has lagged by more than 2% in two consecutive months. Its exposure in the Moat Index as well as underwhelming performance of several stock selections has driven the Index’s lackluster performance in October and November. The Index’s high conviction when it comes to targeting undervalued stocks means short-term underperformance driven by single stocks or groups of stocks are not uncommon.

Value Giving Up Early Gains to Growth

Year to date as of 11/30/2021

Source: Morningstar. Data as of 11/30/2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. For fund performance current to the most recent month-end, visit vaneck.com.

Tale of Two Allocation Effects in Moat Index

A traditional attribution analysis can help identify the drivers of relative performance. When assessing the Moat Index’s sector exposure, its overweight and underweight to various sectors had little impact on relative performance compared to stock selection within each sector, which drove the majority of underperformance throughout the last several months.

Moat Index Sector Attribution

Source: Morningstar. Data as of 11/30/2021. Index figures are gross of fees, holdings-based and do not factor in transactions, and therefore estimates only. Figures may not correspond with published performance information based on index values. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For illustrative purposes only. Portfolio holdings may change over time. Benchmark: S&P 500 Index.

However, when assessing the style exposure in the Moat Index, its overweight to large value and small value stocks along with its underweight to large growth and large blend companies did account for the vast majority of the relative returns in October and November.

Moat Index Style Attribution

Source: Morningstar. Data as of 11/30/2021. Index figures are gross of fees, holdings-based and do not factor in transactions, and therefore estimates only. Figures may not correspond with published performance information based on index values. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For illustrative purposes only. Portfolio holdings may change over time. Benchmark: S&P 500 Index.

Moat Index Allocation Not the Only Story

The Moat Index is a high conviction index targeting undervalued stocks, so periods of underperformance are not uncommon. Single companies or groups of companies can impact performance over short periods of time.

Compass Minerals (CMP) was one such company in November. The company’s new capital allocation plan included a nearly 80% cut to its dividend, and many income-oriented investors likely exited Compass positions as the yield on its stock dropped notably. It finished November trading at nearly 50% of its Morningstar-assessed fair value. However, Morningstar views Compass’ wide economic moat as stable and has maintained its fair value estimate of $85 per share.

Structural underweights to several notable S&P 500 companies also led to missed upside for the month. Wide-moat rated Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which posted impressive returns in November, has traded at a steep premium to fair value for much of the last decade and has never managed to make its way into the Moat Index. Apple (AAPL) was a large contributor to market returns in November, but its narrow-moat rating renders it ineligible for the Index. Lastly, looking back to October, Tesla’s (TSLA) narrow moat rating would not have allowed the Moat Index to participate in the electric vehicle manufacturer’s impressive market movement – though Tesla also trades at a signification premium to Morningstar’s fair value estimate.

Moat Index’s Long-Term View

Many investors look to the Moat Index and its systematic strategy for core U.S. equity exposure. Despite unavoidable periods of underperformance, its batting average speaks for itself. The longer the time horizon, the better success the Index has had at outperforming the market.

Moat Index Batting Average Improves Over Time vs. S&P 500 Index

Monthly Frequency: 2/2007 – 9/2021

1 Month Rolling Periods 6 Month Rolling Periods 1 Year Rolling Periods 3 Year Rolling Periods 5 Year Rolling Periods Total Periods 175 170 164 140 116 Total Outperformed 88 99 109 121 109 Batting Average (%) 50 58 66 86 94

Source: Morningstar. Data as of 11/30/2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. For fund performance current to the most recent month-end, visit vaneck.com. Batting average is measured by dividing the number of periods a portfolio or investment strategy outperforms a benchmark by the total number of periods.

In about two weeks’ time, the Index will also undergo its quarterly review at which point it will seek out valuation opportunities and its exposure may change. Stay posted for an update later this month.

VanEck Morningstar Wide ETF (MOAT) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.

