Trends with Benefits #6: COVID-19 and the Markets: Stay Calm

From VanEck Global

The market’s sell-off that began at the end of February 2020 was the fastest sell-off we’ve seen since 1929. The panic selling in response to coronavirus uncertainty has put people on edge. In this special episode of Trends with Benefits, I chat with Jan van Eck about his investment outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic, understanding the data out of China and other indicators to watch. Jan presents his case on why he thinks that while we are already in a recession, we will likely avoid a depression. If you’re feeling unclear or anxious about how to interpret market movements, government actions and the state of the pandemic, Jan can provide a calming perspective.

Our discussion was recorded in both audio and video. The video has the benefit of being able to show data points referenced in our discussion. If you’d like to follow along I’d recommend watching the YouTube video or downloading the slides here.

