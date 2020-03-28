The Great Municipal Bond ETF Freeze-Out

By Jim Colby, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Global

I want to begin by saying that, despite the disquieting events of the past three weeks, the structure of municipal bond ETFs, which have proven to be both efficient and effective in the delivery of tax-free income, remains intact. Up to this point, neither process nor credit quality is, at least for now, inhibiting the free flow of normalized activity that underpins this market. It is, rather, a temporary “freeze-out” experienced by banks and traders, unable to source more capital to provide the liquidity to meet the massive flows in the short end of the marketplace.

Over the prior several trading days, dealers found their balance sheets frozen by an overwhelming supply of new positions, coming from various portfolios in need of cash to meet redemptions. Further, the unwinding of certain short-term vehicles known as variable rate demand notes (VRDNs), which are used to provide leverage in closed-end fund portfolios, caused short rates to move ever higher (as high as 7-8%) to attract buyers. Now, with significant governmental intervention, a decided thaw has emerged.

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announced this past Friday that they would make a variety of asset purchases to inject liquidity into all marketplaces. The news included comments that they were planning to buy highly rated, short-term municipals, including VRDNs. This has helped lead us to a resumption of more normalized market activity in the last 24-48 hours.

Amazingly, since the beginning of March, the municipal yield curve has seen a shift of some 150 basis points—to higher yields. With that, we are seeing far more interesting points of entry back into municipals. We are also seeing relative value measures with, for example, muni to treasury ratios far above 100%, a signal not seen in several years. This is already bringing in crossover buying support, such as insurance companies, banks and hedge funds to tax exempt products.

30-Year Muni/U.S. Treasury Ratio

Source: J.P. Morgan.

What Do We Expect to Happen Next?

Because of the anticipated decline in economic activity due to the extraordinary efforts to contain the coronavirus, continued volatility should be expected. However, we also believe this will lead to significant opportunities to redeploy assets into the municipal market, in a manner not seen since 2009-2010.