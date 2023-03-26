The Gold Standard: Diversity Matters | ETF Trends

By Imaru Casanova

Deputy Portfolio Manager, Gold and Precious Metals

Ima Casanova recently joined Asset TV’s Women in Investing Masterclass to discuss her career and how diversity has evolved in the gold industry over the past two decades.

In addition to serving on VanEck’s DEI Committee, Ima Casanova has been a member of the investment team for the International Investors Gold Fund and Global Resources Fund since she joined VanEck in 2011. Recently, it was announced that Ima will be taking over as Portfolio Manager for the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund, effective May 1, 2023.

Ima’s diverse background includes both BS and MS degrees, as well as industry experience in engineering, which helps to shape her analysis and interactions with prominent and upcoming gold mining companies. Ima’s recent discussion with Asset TV includes details of her professional career path, in addition to an overview of how diversity, equity and inclusion factors have evolved in the gold mining space and broader financial services industry.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Gold Industry

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) factors are important to consider when evaluating a company’s long-term prospects. From this perspective, we have witnessed significant change in the gold mining industry over the past two decades, as companies have increasingly diversified the composition of their boards. More women are represented on boards and, as large shareholders in several gold mining companies, we can express our support (or lack thereof) for aspects that involve diversity at the board level (36:01).

Other highlights include:

02:06 – Ima’s decision to pursue a career in finance

10:41 – Ima’s career progression at VanEck

28:31 – Work/life balance

45:48 – Overview of VanEck’s DEI Committee

48:59 – Advice for women starting their career: embrace being a woman

The full webinar can be accessed here: Asset TV – Women in Investing Masterclass.

Originally published by VanEck on March 23, 2023.

