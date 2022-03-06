Sustainable Investing: Align Returns with Higher Aspirations

By Tom Butcher, Director of ESG

Summary

VanEck’s sustainability-related solutions incorporate many of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, thus enabling investors to choose investments that reflect their values and concerns.

Introduction

For many investors, it is no longer just a matter of setting financial goals for their portfolios. Increasingly, it may also be as important for them to ensure that how their money is invested reflects their values and concerns.

For some, these may revolve around the challenges posed by a rapidly increasing world population, leading to concerns about food supply. And, if agricultural output must significantly increase to feed an increasing population, how can we ensure that the world’s resources are used responsibly?

For others, it may be climate change that resonates. Their focus may be on achieving carbon neutrality and ensuring that there are enough raw materials to support the energy transition.

We believe that for such investors, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and how available investment solutions may align with them, can offer a useful way to help gauge whether their portfolios reflect their values and concerns.

What are the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) represent a globally agreed upon framework that can help investors understand and measure how their portfolios are contributing to addressing critical global sustainability issues.

An overarching principle of the SDGs is to provide a viable model for economic growth that does not come at the expense of certain societies or the environment. SDGs comprise 17 broad, complex and interconnected environmental and social goals, with detailed targets representing a global consensus on sustainable development priorities through 2030.

Sustainable Development Goals

A Framework to Guide Investment Decisions

SDGs have gained widespread support across a broad constituency, including corporations, international development organizations and governments. Asset managers and asset owners are increasingly looking to align investment processes with these goals, as interest in and demand for responsible investing continues to grow.

SDGs can provide a framework to mobilize the trillions of dollars needed to achieve these goals, and also to identify opportunities for social, environmental and financial returns. The cost of achieving SDGs is enormous, but so are the potential economic benefits. In addition, the costs of failure have the potential for, in our opinion, large economic consequences.

Investors can use SDGs in several ways, depending on their specific objectives. From a purely financial perspective, SDGs can help investors understand the sustainability issues that can create material risks within a portfolio. Similarly, they can help identify investments that can benefit from offering solutions to sustainability challenges. At a more macro level, SDGs can help identify systemic risks as well as emerging long-term megatrends that may drive financial returns in the future. For investors looking to measure both societal and financial returns, SDGs offer a framework to measure impact. Providing a common language among investors and companies, SDGs also serve as a platform for engagement on sustainability issues.

VanEck’s Sustainability-Related Solutions and SDGs

To help investors better identify the sustainability-related solutions we offer at VanEck that are associated with those SDGs in which they may be interested, we have “mapped” how each of their investment universes aligns with individual SDGs. While there is no “hard and fast” science to such mapping, we believe it should help investors to focus on their particular interests.

SDG/VanEck Sustainability-Related Solution “Map”