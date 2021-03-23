Seeking Alternative Tech Exposure? Try Gaming, with ‘BJK’ Up 140%

Technology has been a tried and true sector in the last decade’s bull run. ETF investors wondering whether the sector might be overheated can turn to more concentrated tech exposure in the gaming industry via the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK).

The fund’s performance has been nothing short of astounding with a gain of over 140% the past year. So far in 2021, the fund is up 19%.

BJK seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Global Gaming Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund’s benchmark index.

To be initially eligible for the index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from gaming. Gaming includes casinos and casino hotels, sports betting (including internet gambling and racetracks), and lottery services, as well as gaming services, gaming technology, and gaming equipment.

“This fund offers concentrated exposure to the global gaming industry, focusing in on casino operators but also holding technology firms and sports & race book operators as well,” an ETF Database analysis said. “Due to this focus, the fund holds many securities that are not widely represented in many standard portfolios, suggesting that it could open up new slices of the market for investment. Although it would make for a poor core holding, BJK could be appropriate for investors seeking greater exposure to the gaming industry at large.”

