Rating Migrations Are Coming | ETF Trends

Fallen angels underperformed broad HY by 0.26% (-1.56% vs. -1.29%) in February and now lagged by 0.32% (2.24% vs. 2.56%) YTD. Duration was once again a headwind as rates increased in February, while higher quality bonds underperformed lower quality (opposite of what occurred in January). Investors piled into short-end Treasuries (12-month yields about 5%), pulling money away from high-yield corporate funds, as the Fed raised rates by 25bps in early February (Fed Funds now at 4.50%-4.75%). Some officials signaled that more than the initially expected rate hikes were coming, with the terminal rate closer to 6.00%, and that rates may remain higher for longer as inflation appears to be stickier than originally anticipated causing duration-sensitive asset classes to be down significantly over the past month.

Total Return and Duration of Fixed Income Asset Classes

As of February month end, rating migration forecasts continue to favor rising stars over new fallen angels. Sell-side projections generally range from $60-150bn for rising stars and approximately $30-60bn for new fallen angels. According to J.P. Morgan:

There are over $1 trillion on bonds rated BBB- by at least one agency, of which $170 billion is on negative watch or outlook.

Despite those large figures, realistically there are only ~$2 billion of issuers being downgrade to HY based. Overall, 2 issuers (GXO Logistics and Open Text) might be on the cusp of being downgraded as only one agency will need to downgrade the for its rating to drop to high yield.

There are +$300 billion of bonds rated BB+ by at least one of the three major rating agencies, of which ~$50 billion could be upgraded to investment grade as a result of at least one agency upgrade.

In our fallen angel index, there is about $20 billion which could be upgraded if one of three agencies upgrade its rating: Western Midstream, FirstEnergy, Apache, Mattel and EnLink Midstream. The two issuers that are mostly watched (Ford and Occidental Petroleum) are rated high yield by all three agencies, and there is potential for them to be upgraded sometime this year.

Over the first week of March, we’ve seen multiple actions from the rating agencies.

In the Auto space, Nissan was downgraded to HY on 3/7 by S&P. If it enters the fallen angel index at month end, auto exposure will increase significantly. Nissan was not in most sell side forecasts for potential downgrades.

In the Energy space, Western Midstream and Occidental Petroleum were upgraded to IG by Moody’s on 3/10. These two issuers were part of the April 2020 wave of downgrades

In the Banking sector, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank several regional banks have had their ratings placed under review for possible downgrade.

Fallen Angels Overall Stats: Fallen angels bond spreads tightened this past month by 12bps while broad high yield spreads tightened by 8bps as yields rose by the most since September of last year. Fallen angels yields increased by 40bps and broad high yield by 47bps, in line with the 10Y Treasury which is now hovering 4.00%. Duration shortened for both strategies but was a main detractor for fallen angels, alongside its allocation to higher quality bonds. With fallen angel yields back above 7%, just above its long term average, absolute yield levels continue to offer a potentially attractive entry point in spite of relatively tight spreads, and can provide a return cushion if we see spreads widen.

Fallen Angel Broad HY 12/31/2022 1/31/2023 2/28/2023 12/31/2022 1/31/2023 2/28/2023 Yield to Worst 7.49 6.87 7.27 8.89 8.17 8.64 Effective Duration 5.45 5.61 5.43 4.04 3.94 3.92 Full Market Value ($mn) 112,854 114,139 112,561 1,199,909 1,246,367 1,232,134 OAS 337 307 295 481 430 422 No. of Issues 212 210 209 1,927 1,930 1,931

New Fallen Angels : The first fallen angel of the year came into the index with a 1.39% weight. Entegris was downgraded by S&P from BB+ to BB, with the average rating dropping from IG to HY, due to the weakening macro environment, slowness in the semiconductor industry and company-specific headwinds. Over the last 6 months, Entegris price return -1.13%.

Month-end Addition Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Entegris Escrow Corp. BB1 Technology & Electronics Electronics 1.39 90.92

Rising Stars: There were two issuers upgraded from HY to IG, aka rising stars. Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico was downgraded back in mid-2014 and upgraded by Moody’s from Ba2 to Ba1 and by S&P from BBB- to BBB, with the average rating upgrading it to investment grade. Nokia was also upgraded by S&P from BB+ to BBB- as it had a strong performance in 2022 across all segments, regaining market share and having successful cost efficiencies. Over the last 12 months, Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico posted +5.03% price return while Nokia saw a negative 18.41% price return.

Month-end Exit Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico LLC BB1 Transportation Transport Infrastructure/Services 0.35 100.49 February Nokia Corp BB1 Technology & Electronics Tech Hardware & Equipment 0.47 97.50

Fallen Angels Performance by Sector : The sector composition didn’t have any major changes, however, the Tech sector saw a net increase of 0.84% as there was a fallen angel and rising star this past month. Only three sectors posted positive returns, with Real Estate being the top performance of the index as spreads significantly tightened over this past month (106bps). The index price is back below $90m, still below its long term average of ~$95, with the Banking sector being the only one above par.

Wgt (%) OAS Price Total Return (%) 12/31/2021 1/31/2023 2/28/2023 12/31/2021 1/31/2023 2/28/2023 12/31/2021 1/31/2023 2/28/2023 1M Automotive 10.00 10.00 10.00 262 225 227 91.35 94.30 91.85 -2.16 Banking 3.81 3.87 3.93 302 242 230 96.85 100.25 100.09 0.33 Basic Industry 1.36 1.38 1.36 226 215 225 92.17 94.36 92.11 -1.97 Capital Goods 5.12 5.12 5.14 279 269 243 95.01 97.20 95.93 -0.84 Consumer Goods 3.07 3.11 3.11 275 275 249 88.90 91.20 89.49 -1.40 Energy 27.93 28.35 27.83 293 278 278 88.13 91.14 88.38 -2.53 Financial Services 0.65 0.66 0.66 540 480 465 77.20 82.17 80.33 -1.71 Healthcare 3.02 3.05 3.06 362 335 317 83.56 85.38 84.22 -0.88 Insurance 0.85 0.85 0.85 347 349 334 92.10 94.15 92.47 -1.25 Leisure 7.88 8.01 7.99 325 251 240 89.95 93.46 92.36 -0.70 Real Estate 5.13 5.28 5.43 697 576 470 79.46 83.10 84.67 2.28 Retail 5.67 5.75 5.78 471 429 406 73.75 76.65 75.96 -0.41 Services 0.38 0.37 0.36 388 380 441 87.11 89.27 84.42 -4.95 Technology & Electronics 4.20 4.33 5.17 327 276 278 85.47 89.53 87.22 -2.32 Telecommunications 11.91 12.14 12.03 423 408 406 90.04 93.05 90.51 -2.04 Transportation 2.10 2.13 1.82 279 252 201 90.49 93.04 91.63 0.28 Utility 6.93 5.61 5.50 213 196 189 89.95 91.66 88.81 -2.72 Total 100 100 100 337 307 295 87.91 90.82 88.92 -1.56

Fallen Angels Performance by Rating: Bed, Bath and Beyond missed its 2/1 payment but was able to do so on 2/28, avoiding default and posting outstanding returns of +161%.