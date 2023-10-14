No Energy Transition Without Green Metals | ETF Trends

By Charl Malan, Senior Metals and Mining Analyst; Tom Butcher, Director of ESG; and Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager, Global Resources, Environmental Sustainability

We believe the energy transition can only happen with green metals and minerals. Therefore, availability and security of supply are critical.

The energy transition offers potentially exciting and unprecedented investment opportunities that may be historic in terms of both the impact on the global economy and potential returns. However, we firmly believe that there will be no successful energy transition without successful development of green metals and minerals. Investments across several green commodities and those companies engaged in exploring, developing, producing, processing and recycling them, are a necessity and could be compelling. In this white paper, we explore the investment opportunity in green metals. We believe the “energy trilemma” that the world is facing – that is, delivering secure, clean and affordable energy – can only be successfully addressed by effectively developing secure, clean and affordable green metals and minerals. Some of the most prominent among the metals and minerals we group as green are cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, nickel, manganese and the rare earth elements. Topics in this white paper include: Clean energy technologies are dependent on the use of green metals and their concentration in those technologies is highly intensive.

Supply of these minerals and metals will struggle to keep up with burgeoning demand associated with the inevitable energy transition.

Security of supply concerns are driving major geopolitical concerns.

